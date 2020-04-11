Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Lowered to $24.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.64.

NYSE GLW opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. Corning has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 389,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 63,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,389,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Corning by 13.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 677,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 78,917 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

