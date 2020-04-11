Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSOD. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Shares of CSOD traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. 1,186,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.65.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $549,946.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,369,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,843,058.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $1,005,749.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,848,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,982,680.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,758. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,914,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 293,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 235,943 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 232,472 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after acquiring an additional 223,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after acquiring an additional 217,368 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.