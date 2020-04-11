Continental AG (ETR:CON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Continental AG (ETR:CON) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €98.45 ($114.48).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CON. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of CON stock traded up €2.94 ($3.42) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €73.04 ($84.93). 981,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is €78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.93. Continental has a 1 year low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a 1 year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion and a PE ratio of -11.92.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

