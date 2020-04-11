Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $152.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $203.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.91.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $8.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,518. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.55. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $214.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of -923.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In other news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

