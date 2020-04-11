CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
CCR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a hold rating and a $8.21 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.05.
Shares of NYSE:CCR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 65,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $145.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $18.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.
About CONSOL Coal Resources
CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.
