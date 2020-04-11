CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CCR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a hold rating and a $8.21 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.05.

Shares of NYSE:CCR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 65,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $145.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $18.15.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 13.49%. Research analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

