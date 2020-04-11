Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.96.

NASDAQ CNCE traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 141,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $281.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,257.75% and a negative return on equity of 62.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 26,393 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 209.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 44,104 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

