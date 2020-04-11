Conceal Price Hits $0.0350 on Top Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, STEX and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $245,305.31 and $40,425.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.35 or 0.01088646 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033350 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00278086 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00173741 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007577 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00059395 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,923,187 coins and its circulating supply is 7,007,189 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

