Comparing ING Groep (NYSE:ING) and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Dividends

ING Groep pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.4%. ING Groep pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr pays out 71.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ING Groep has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares ING Groep and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ING Groep 26.13% 9.06% 0.53% Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 29.59% 8.55% 1.28%

Volatility & Risk

ING Groep has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ING Groep and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ING Groep 0 4 4 0 2.50 Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 0 0 1 0 3.00

ING Groep presently has a consensus price target of $11.15, suggesting a potential upside of 88.03%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.50%. Given Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr is more favorable than ING Groep.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ING Groep and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ING Groep $20.51 billion 1.13 $4.37 billion $1.38 4.30 Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr $290.82 million 1.36 $86.05 million $2.17 4.60

ING Groep has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr. ING Groep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of ING Groep shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr beats ING Groep on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans. It also provides mortgage, payment, savings, investment, and secured and unsecured lending products and services. In addition, the company offers specialized lending, corporate finance, and debt and equity markets solutions, as well as working capital, cash management, and trade and treasury services; and financial market, trade finance, overdraft, and foreign exchange transaction services. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and rest of Europe. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets. The company also provides treasury solutions. It primarily serves financial institutions, companies, and investors. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

