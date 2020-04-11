Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBSH. DA Davidson raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.60.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.93. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 7,258 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $495,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,960 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $749,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,062. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,292,000 after purchasing an additional 70,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,353,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,934,000 after purchasing an additional 108,938 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,336,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,545,000 after purchasing an additional 89,772 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,110,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,898 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

