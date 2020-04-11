Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Nomura

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target cut by Nomura from $66.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Comerica from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comerica from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.03.

CMA traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,557,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,461. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.88. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Comerica will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

