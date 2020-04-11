Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CJS Securities downgraded Columbus McKinnon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of CMCO stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,634. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $602.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,298 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $85,048.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,278.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $64,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,831. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

