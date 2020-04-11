Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CJS Securities cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.75.

NASDAQ CMCO traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 149,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.57. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

In other news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $64,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $774,719.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,831. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,823,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 734,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,401,000 after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 590,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 229,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.