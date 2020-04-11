Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Columbia Banking System from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 8.6% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 17.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,180,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,416,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,794,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,751,000 after purchasing an additional 28,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

