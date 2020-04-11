Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) & Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (NASDAQ:VONOY) Financial Survey

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Vonovia SE Depository Receipt alerts:

This table compares Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and Colliers International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia SE Depository Receipt N/A N/A N/A Colliers International Group 3.38% 22.77% 3.95%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and Colliers International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia SE Depository Receipt 0 0 0 0 N/A Colliers International Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Colliers International Group has a consensus target price of $83.33, suggesting a potential upside of 42.13%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Vonovia SE Depository Receipt.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and Colliers International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia SE Depository Receipt $3.26 billion 6.87 $1.28 billion $1.20 19.24 Colliers International Group $3.05 billion 0.77 $102.90 million $2.57 22.81

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has higher revenue and earnings than Colliers International Group. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colliers International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Colliers International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colliers International Group pays out 3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Vonovia SE Depository Receipt on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services. It also provides outsourcing and advisory services that consist of property management and valuation services; and project management services, such as planning and advisory, development management, project and program management, and commissioning and energy services to academic, corporate, cultural and nonprofit, healthcare, hospitality, residential, and retail sectors, as well as federal, state, and municipal markets. In addition, the company offers capital market services comprising debt and equity finance, investment management, and valuation and appraisal services; property marketing services; and property research services. Further, it provides business and portfolio, supply chain and logistics, data center and digital, and workplace consulting services, as well as technology services. Additionally, the company offers services for various properties, including office, land, healthcare, industrial, retail, multi-family, hospitality, and special purpose properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.