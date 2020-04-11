Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given New $37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a sell rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.72.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.28. 6,208,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,742,042. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $74.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $3,843,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,856,949 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.