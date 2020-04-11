CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNXM. Barclays lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

CNXM traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.57. 1,001,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,964. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. CNX Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 57.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 286,197 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 72,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.