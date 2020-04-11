Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.06

Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and traded as low as $4.88. Clearwater Seafoods shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 39,698 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Seafoods from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $318.48 million and a P/E ratio of 7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87.

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$167.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.30 million. Research analysts predict that Clearwater Seafoods Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Seafoods Company Profile (TSE:CLR)

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include shellfish, scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

