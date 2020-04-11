Clarke (TSE:CKI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.07

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and traded as low as $5.35. Clarke shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 5,650 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $87.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.02.

Clarke (TSE:CKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.80 million during the quarter.

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

