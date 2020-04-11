CL King Trims ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Target Price to $80.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target lowered by CL King from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.80.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,833. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $212,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.