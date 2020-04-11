Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.94

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.94 and traded as low as $18.54. Citizens shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $103.64 million and a P/E ratio of 16.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Citizens by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Citizens by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Citizens during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

