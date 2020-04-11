Citigroup Trims Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Target Price to $25.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $63.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ventas from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ventas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ventas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.32.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,497,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347,178. Ventas has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Ventas by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

