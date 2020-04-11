Citigroup Trims Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Target Price to $40.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.50.

REXR traded up $4.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.48. 736,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,762. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

In related news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,931,081.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,081.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $114,760.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 52,288 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 486,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,232,000 after buying an additional 47,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $51,512,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6,170.6% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

