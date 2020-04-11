Citigroup Trims National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Target Price to $31.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.01. 401,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.28, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 24,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $690,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 64,390 shares of company stock worth $1,670,328. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,215.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

