Citigroup Trims Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Target Price to $210.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $301.21.

Shares of ESS traded up $12.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.96. The stock had a trading volume of 801,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.70 and its 200 day moving average is $299.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $879,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $259,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

