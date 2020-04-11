Citigroup Lowers Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target to $24.00

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STAG. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.86.

STAG stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.26. 1,608,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,441. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stag Industrial has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $33.48.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. Analysts forecast that Stag Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 152,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

