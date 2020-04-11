Citigroup Lowers Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Price Target to $15.00

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.86.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of Mack Cali Realty stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. 1,068,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,192. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.29. Mack Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the third quarter worth $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the third quarter worth $406,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 102.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 3,593,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.