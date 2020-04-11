Citigroup Lowers Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $50.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $88.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on H. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

NYSE:H traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,691. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 543.59 and a beta of 1.44. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.