Citigroup Lowers Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $62.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $87.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.44.

EQR stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.42. 3,805,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.68. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $194,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $74,476.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,211 shares of company stock worth $3,927,448 over the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $1,932,241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,897,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,798,000 after acquiring an additional 903,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,954,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,833,000 after acquiring an additional 356,136 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,726,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,337,000 after acquiring an additional 46,984 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

