Citigroup Lowers Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $98.00

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $133.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EGP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.14.

EGP stock traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.73. 253,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,768. Eastgroup Properties has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $142.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.78. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 66,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,938,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 2,904.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,243,000 after acquiring an additional 206,170 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

