Citigroup Lowers Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $30.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.38.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of DEI stock traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $33.22. 1,193,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,924. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $931,730.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 645.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.