Citigroup Lowers Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $8.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

Shares of CC traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. 4,180,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 2.40. Chemours has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemours will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider E Bryan Snell bought 11,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 141,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,139,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chemours by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after acquiring an additional 500,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,724,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,742,000 after acquiring an additional 116,537 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

