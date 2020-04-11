Citigroup Increases Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target to $20.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential downside of 9.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 482,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,583. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.89.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trinseo will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Phillip Stasse bought 5,500 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $96,470.00. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich bought 12,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $210,480.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 34,779 shares of company stock valued at $597,756. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

