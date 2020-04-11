Citigroup Increases GVC (LON:GVC) Price Target to GBX 910

GVC (LON:GVC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 910 ($11.97) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GVC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 930 ($12.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 964.71 ($12.69).

Get GVC alerts:

GVC stock opened at GBX 672.80 ($8.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. GVC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 292.70 ($3.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 609.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 794.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. GVC’s payout ratio is currently -1.33%.

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.