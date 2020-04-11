Citigroup Increases Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Price Target to $33.00

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQC. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE EQC traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.73. 2,788,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,820. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 75.91, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 385.36%. The business had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald A. Spector acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.84 per share, with a total value of $2,884,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,040.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

