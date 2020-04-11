Citigroup Cuts Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $125.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sun Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.20.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $9.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,360. Sun Communities has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $173.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

