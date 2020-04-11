Citigroup Cuts Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Price Target to $38.00

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $71.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on REG. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Regency Centers from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an overweight rating to an equal rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of REG stock traded up $3.23 on Tuesday, reaching $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,183. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

