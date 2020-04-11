Citigroup Cuts Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Price Target to $0.70

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $3.75 to $0.70 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PEI. SunTrust Banks lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $4.49.

Shares of NYSE PEI traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. 5,838,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,350. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 75.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 168,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,376 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,077,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,319 shares in the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

