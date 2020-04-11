Citigroup Cuts Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $25.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.73.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $24.31. 5,019,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,665. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 31,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,978,000 after buying an additional 4,216,941 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 42.9% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 306,977 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

