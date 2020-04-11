Citigroup Cuts Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target to $7.50

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $15.75 to $7.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.63.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE IRT traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,288. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a market cap of $776.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,228.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,700 shares of company stock worth $268,582. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.