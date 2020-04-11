Citigroup Cuts Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target to $37.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRE. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Duke Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $35.56. 3,348,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,007. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Duke Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,830,000 after buying an additional 457,554 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $320,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

