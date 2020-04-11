Citigroup Cuts Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $45.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

MO stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.91. 8,933,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,921,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of -56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $57.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

