Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.10.

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,241. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $91.63.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at $24,009,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $19,271,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

