Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.10.

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,241. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $91.63.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at $24,009,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $19,271,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.