Cincinnati Financial’s (CINF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CINF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.83.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,362. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 18,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

