Chorus (ASX:CNU) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.53

Chorus Ltd (ASX:CNU)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and traded as low as $6.38. Chorus shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 704,343 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 379.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$6.53 and its 200-day moving average is A$5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.96.

Get Chorus alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.096 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Chorus’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Chorus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 201.75%.

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.