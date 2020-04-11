Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.73.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $72.40. 417,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,130. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.01. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The business had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 897,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,289,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

