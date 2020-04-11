China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Telecom Corporation is a state-owned telecommunications company in China. They operate local telephone networks in ten provinces in China. They operate domestic and international fixed-line networks and infrastructure including wireless local loop, as well as telecom network-based voice, data, video, multimedia and information services. They are also engaged in international telecom service settlement and expand into overseas markets. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded China Telecom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. CLSA raised China Telecom from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.90.

China Telecom stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.55. 206,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,207. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69. China Telecom has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in China Telecom by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in China Telecom by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of China Telecom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

