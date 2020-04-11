China New Energy (LON:CNEL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.39

Shares of China New Energy Limited (LON:CNEL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $2.38. China New Energy shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 229,152 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.03.

China New Energy Company Profile (LON:CNEL)

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

