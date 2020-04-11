Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) to post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of CEMI stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 846,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,359. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $131.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $8.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 309,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 39,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 87,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

