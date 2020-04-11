Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHEF. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.05.

NASDAQ CHEF traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,625. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 601,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,923,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,323,000 after purchasing an additional 252,218 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 60,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 56,651 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $1,181,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

