Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $495.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $480.00 to $495.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charter Communications from $540.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $523.95.

CHTR traded up $2.71 on Tuesday, hitting $466.64. 1,634,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,537. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $546.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $460.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,836,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

